WF Animal Services Center changes operating hours

The Wichita Falls Animal Services Center is temporarily changing its operating hours.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Animal Services Center is temporarily changing its operating hours starting on Thursday, Jan. 20.

City of Wichita Falls officials said the center will now be open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will be closed on Saturday, and normal hours will resume once staff shortages are over.

The center initially closed to the public last week due to illness-related staff shortages, and it reopened on Wednesday.

