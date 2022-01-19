WF woman named vice chair of IEDC Young Professionals Advisory Committee

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The International Economic Development Council has named Wichita Falls’ own Taylor Davis as vice chair on the Young Professionals Advisory Committee.

“We look forward to the service that this exceptional selection of professionals will bring in 2022,” said 2022 IEDC Board Chair and President and Executive Director of Work Rise, Urban Institute Todd Greene, CEcD. “I cannot wait to see what we will accomplish together going forward.”

Davis is currently the director of the Wichita Falls Talent Partnership & Military Liaison at the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce.

“It’s been an amazing experience to serve with the Young Professionals Advisory Committee over the last year. Having been selected to serve as the Vice Chair for the 2022 year is an honor that I will not soon forget or take lightly. I look forward to continuing our important work with our cohort to ensure that Economic Development continues to be an inclusive and thriving career for emerging leaders,” said Davis.

She will serve alongside 5,000 other members, and part of her role will be to advise on matters important to young economic development professionals.

