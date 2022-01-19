Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

WF woman named vice chair of IEDC Young Professionals Advisory Committee

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 7:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The International Economic Development Council has named Wichita Falls’ own Taylor Davis as vice chair on the Young Professionals Advisory Committee.

“We look forward to the service that this exceptional selection of professionals will bring in 2022,” said 2022 IEDC Board Chair and President and Executive Director of Work Rise, Urban Institute Todd Greene, CEcD. “I cannot wait to see what we will accomplish together going forward.”

Davis is currently the director of the Wichita Falls Talent Partnership & Military Liaison at the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce.

“It’s been an amazing experience to serve with the Young Professionals Advisory Committee over the last year. Having been selected to serve as the Vice Chair for the 2022 year is an honor that I will not soon forget or take lightly. I look forward to continuing our important work with our cohort to ensure that Economic Development continues to be an inclusive and thriving career for emerging leaders,” said Davis.

She will serve alongside 5,000 other members, and part of her role will be to advise on matters important to young economic development professionals.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was hospitalized Monday after driving into the Hobby Lobby building on Southwest Parkway.
One hospitalized after driving into Hobby Lobby
Chase ends in crash in Wichita Falls
Police searching for suspect after chase ends in crash
Safe Outdoor Dogs Act goes into effect Tuesday
Safe Outdoor Dogs Act goes into effect Tuesday
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
Texas Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.
One dead after rollover crash near Childress

Latest News

Join Ashley and Ken as they emcee and judge the event on News Channel 6!
Join Ashley and Ken at the Chocolate Soiree!
All American Super Car Wash has earned the Better Business Bureau’s Torch Award.
All American Super Car Wash wins BBB Torch Award
The petition has been posted online for a month so far has over 8,000 signatures
Alumni fight to save the legacy of WF high schools
For the past 3 years, the group of eight has been meeting every third Saturday of each month.
WF Library host monthly stitch meet-up for knitters of all ages