WFISD to lease portable heaters for Rider High School

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Rider High School officials will lease portable heaters for areas within the school that have out of service heating units, according to Principal Cody Blair.

The heaters will be placed in classrooms, the cafeteria and other areas. School officials said the units aren’t space heaters, but are designed to heat an entire classroom until the school’s units are replaced. The units for the cafeteria are larger than the others.

Wichita Falls ISD officials are planning to install the portable units on Wednesday.

Blair previously reported that Rider HS had 11 total heating units that were not working, which left 31 classrooms, the cafeteria, locker rooms and several offices without heat.

The heating units in seven WFISD campuses need to be replaced, according to Blair. The new units were reportedly ordered in December, but they will not be available for several more weeks due to supply-chain issues.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.