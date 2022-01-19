WFISD outlines student COVID procedures

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD officials have detailed the procedures for students who test positive for COVID-19 or who have had a household contact.

Before students who test positive for COVID-19 can return to school, they must:

Quarantine for five full days after the first day of symptoms

Be fever-free for 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medicine

Be symptom-free

Submit proof of a COVID-positive test to the campus attendance clerk

The school district is also recommending that these students wear their masks for at least five days after their quarantine period ends. While a negative test or note from the health district are not required for the students to return to school, proof of a COVID-positive test must be submitted for absences to be excused.

For students who have had a household contact:

If the student is vaccinated and has no symptoms, they may attend school - if symptoms begin, the student will be required to isolate and testing is recommended

If the student is not vaccinated, they must quarantine for five full days

If the student is showing COVID symptoms, they will not be allowed to attend school until they are fever-free without any fever-reducing medication for 24 hours, and symptoms must improve

