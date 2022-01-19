Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

WFISD outlines student COVID procedures

The procedures were developed using CDC and TEA COVID guidance.
The procedures were developed using CDC and TEA COVID guidance.(kauz)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD officials have detailed the procedures for students who test positive for COVID-19 or who have had a household contact.

Before students who test positive for COVID-19 can return to school, they must:

  • Quarantine for five full days after the first day of symptoms
  • Be fever-free for 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medicine
  • Be symptom-free
  • Submit proof of a COVID-positive test to the campus attendance clerk

The school district is also recommending that these students wear their masks for at least five days after their quarantine period ends. While a negative test or note from the health district are not required for the students to return to school, proof of a COVID-positive test must be submitted for absences to be excused.

For students who have had a household contact:

  • If the student is vaccinated and has no symptoms, they may attend school - if symptoms begin, the student will be required to isolate and testing is recommended
  • If the student is not vaccinated, they must quarantine for five full days
  • If the student is showing COVID symptoms, they will not be allowed to attend school until they are fever-free without any fever-reducing medication for 24 hours, and symptoms must improve

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Susan Que Smith was arrested on Jan. 18 after officers reportedly found a decomposing body in...
Electra woman jailed after human remains found in apartment
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
Safe Outdoor Dogs Act goes into effect Tuesday
Safe Outdoor Dogs Act goes into effect Tuesday
The heaters will be placed in classrooms, the cafeteria and other areas.
WFISD to lease portable heaters for Rider High School
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests

Latest News

Trenton Ray Wilson of Amarillo was sentenced to eight years in prison on Wednesday.
Man sentenced for death of two horses in Vernon
The Wichita Falls Animal Services Center is temporarily changing its operating hours.
WF Animal Services Center changes operating hours
Staley is charged with the capital murder of two-year-old Jason “Wilder” McDaniel, who was...
Staley lawyers file for change of venue, delaying trial
People gather to celebrate Mother's Day at Fox Hill
Fox Hill announces reopening