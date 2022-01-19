WFISD outlines student COVID procedures
Published: Jan. 19, 2022
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD officials have detailed the procedures for students who test positive for COVID-19 or who have had a household contact.
Before students who test positive for COVID-19 can return to school, they must:
- Quarantine for five full days after the first day of symptoms
- Be fever-free for 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medicine
- Be symptom-free
- Submit proof of a COVID-positive test to the campus attendance clerk
The school district is also recommending that these students wear their masks for at least five days after their quarantine period ends. While a negative test or note from the health district are not required for the students to return to school, proof of a COVID-positive test must be submitted for absences to be excused.
For students who have had a household contact:
- If the student is vaccinated and has no symptoms, they may attend school - if symptoms begin, the student will be required to isolate and testing is recommended
- If the student is not vaccinated, they must quarantine for five full days
- If the student is showing COVID symptoms, they will not be allowed to attend school until they are fever-free without any fever-reducing medication for 24 hours, and symptoms must improve
