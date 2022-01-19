Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Wichita County asks residents, businesses to take broadband access survey

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Broadband Committee is asking residents, businesses and other organizations to take a survey about internet access and use.

The survey has to do with the project expanding upon and determining the need for broadband services in Wichita County. Survey responses will help the committee to better understand existing resources and capabilities to support access, adoption and use of broadband technology.

“The Wichita County Broadband team is excited to partner with CN Texas and get this project underway,” said Wichita County Judge Woodrow Gossom. “We want to better understand our community’s broadband needs and put actionable steps in place to improve connectivity for the residents and businesses in Wichita County.”

You can take the survey by clicking here.

“We think it’s really important to go into places like Wichita County where there might be students that are undeserved and they might not be able to do school from home or do telehealth visits,” said Sierra Sees, broadband solutions manager for Connected Nation.

Sees said the benefits could help save time for residents and offer more flexibility.

Wichita County asks residents, businesses to take broadband access survey
Wichita County asks residents, businesses to take broadband access survey(Wichita County)

The committee will develop action plans and projects to improve broadband across the county once they review the results of the survey. More information on the committee can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Susan Que Smith was arrested on Jan. 18 after officers reportedly found a decomposing body in...
Electra woman jailed after human remains found in apartment
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
Safe Outdoor Dogs Act goes into effect Tuesday
Safe Outdoor Dogs Act goes into effect Tuesday
The heaters will be placed in classrooms, the cafeteria and other areas.
WFISD to lease portable heaters for Rider High School
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests

Latest News

The Wichita Falls Animal Services Center is temporarily changing its operating hours.
WF Animal Services Center changes operating hours
Staley is charged with the capital murder of two-year-old Jason “Wilder” McDaniel, who was...
Staley lawyers file for change of venue, delaying trial
People gather to celebrate Mother's Day at Fox Hill
Fox Hill announces reopening
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
1 death, 211 new COVID cases reported in Wichita Co. on Wednesday