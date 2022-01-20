Email City Guide
1 death, 445 new COVID cases reported in Wichita Co. on Wednesday

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One death and 445 new COVID cases were reported in Wichita County on Thursday, according to the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District.

DATEDEATHSAGESNEW CASESHOSPITALIZED
Monday, Jan. 17, 2022930s, 40s (3), 50s, 60s (2), 80s (2)84187
Tuesday, Jan. 18, 20220-38688
Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022180s21199
Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022180s445104

Health officials report that 104 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized.

Last week, the health district reported a total of eight deaths, 2,728 cases and 1,015 recoveries.

