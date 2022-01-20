1 death, 445 new COVID cases reported in Wichita Co. on Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One death and 445 new COVID cases were reported in Wichita County on Thursday, according to the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District.

DATE DEATHS AGES NEW CASES HOSPITALIZED Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 9 30s, 40s (3), 50s, 60s (2), 80s (2) 841 87 Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022 0 - 386 88 Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022 1 80s 211 99 Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 1 80s 445 104

Health officials report that 104 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized.

Last week, the health district reported a total of eight deaths, 2,728 cases and 1,015 recoveries.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.