Brutally cold weather

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It will be a very cold day across Texoma. Temperatures this morning will be in the low 20s with real feel temps in the single digits. This morning will also have gusty winds out of the north. A few flurries will be possible today mainly for our far northwestern counties. Most of the area does look to remain dry. This afternoon we will struggle to get above freezing. Tonight temps drop into the teens with real feel values near zero. This weekend’s highs will be in the 40s. Early next week the warming trend continues before colder air moves returns in about a week.

