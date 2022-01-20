Email City Guide
City of Wichita Falls hosting job fair this week

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The city of Wichita Falls is looking to hire and started interviewing applicants Wednesday at Workforce Solutions.

They will be there again on Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. There will be a focus on street positions on Thursday. So if you’re looking for a job and have labor, general maintenance or heavy equipment operator experience, you might want to stop by Workforce Solutions.

“A lot of our positions are entry-level, even if they’re not entry level generally we will train,” Rosie Nauman, HR generalist with the city of Wichita Falls. “Some of the positions that I have available that require licensing, we pay for the licensing and the license testing and the classes that go along with it, so people should look at these jobs as maybe the start of a career that ends with a lifetime with us.”

Workforce Solutions is located at 4309 Old Jacksboro Highway. On Friday, the city will be focused on hiring MPEC temp staff and public transit drivers.

