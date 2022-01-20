The Deli Planet in Wichita Falls changes hours due to COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Deli Planet in Wichita Falls has changed its hours for the first time in 24 years due to the pandemic.

Owner Eric Rutledge said they have been through a lot since taking over in 1998, but nothing has compared to the struggle they have gone through during the last two years.

“COVID has been pretty rough,” Routledge said. “I mean we were shut down for a flood for 17 days and we had to remodel the whole place four feet down. We got robbed one time. All those things take their toll but COVID has been the roughest.”

Staffing shortages and product shortages are the biggest issues The Deli Planet faces, which led to the decision to change the dining hours. They are now open Tuesday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. However, he wants his customers to still enjoy the meals they are known for.

“It is really just kind of a thing to get people to come out early in the morning, but you can also still get a chili-cheeseburger, you can still get a tyrone, you can still get a may-ham, all of your favorites; full menu as soon as we open at 6:30,” Routledge said.”

“Product shortages, some products are really hard to get,” Routledge said. “We have been out of our particular kind of onion rings for almost three months. We use to do a jalapeno bottle cap that was breaded and deep fried and we have been out of that for almost six months.”

Through all the tough times, Rutledge and his staff still find a way to have fun and make sure the customers are having a good time as well.

“So with the brunch idea, brunch is just a really good excuse for day drinking,” Rutledge said.

Rutledge hopes changing the hours will help with his staff shortage while still bringing in a good amount of business. He loves serving the community and wants to continue to do it for as long as he can.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.