Evangel Church holding rescheduled DCS food distribution on Saturday

The original food distribution was postponed due to high winds and cold temperatures.
The original food distribution was postponed due to high winds and cold temperatures.(Evangel Church)
By Avery Ikeda
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Evangel Church’s food pantry will be held on Saturday, Jan. 22 from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Dream Center Saturday, the church’s drive-thru food distribution, is usually held on the third Saturday of every month. However, the event had to be postponed in January because of heavy winds and cold temperatures.

Evangel Church’s DCS program distributes food to hundreds of people every month.

