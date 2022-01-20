Evangel Church holding rescheduled DCS food distribution on Saturday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Evangel Church’s food pantry will be held on Saturday, Jan. 22 from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Dream Center Saturday, the church’s drive-thru food distribution, is usually held on the third Saturday of every month. However, the event had to be postponed in January because of heavy winds and cold temperatures.

Evangel Church’s DCS program distributes food to hundreds of people every month.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.