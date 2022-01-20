Email City Guide
Join Ashley and Ken at the Chocolate Soiree!

By Avery Ikeda
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Calling all chocolate lovers! On Friday, Jan. 21, News Channel 6 will host a one-hour special from 6-7 p.m. to raise money for Christ Academy during their annual Chocolate Soiree.

Join Ken and Ashley as they emcee the event and judging happens live from the Wichita Falls Country Club. We all know how much Ken loves food contests, and chocolate being involved just makes the event that much sweeter!

We’ll have features on each of the participating chefs and restaurants -- and you won’t want to miss out! The event features the Dallas String Quartet, chocolate desserts from Crust & Crumbs Bakery, Fox Hill, The Gypsy Kit, Micha’s Bake Shop, Progress & Provisions, Wichita Falls Country Club, and a digital auction!

You can buy tickets by clicking here.

