Jury selection moved to MPEC

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita County residents who have received juror summons for Jan. 24 and Jan. 31 should report to the MPEC, rather than the courthouse, on their designated days of jury service.

The relocation is due to concerns over COVID-19; the MPEC’s size allows for more social distancing, according to District Clerk Patti Flores. The juror summons for Jan. 24 and Jan. 31 went out before authorities had officially decided to move to the MPEC for jury service. Future summons will reflect the change

Jurors who report to the courthouse by mistake will be redirected to the MPEC. Officials warn that parking may be troublesome due to nearby construction.

