Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Justin Love requests trial to be moved out of Wichita Co.

Testimony is underway in the Justin Love murder trial.
Testimony is underway in the Justin Love murder trial.
By Avery Ikeda
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The 30th District Court held a hearing Thursday to see if Justin Love’s murder case will be moved out of Wichita County.

Attorneys for Love filed paperwork on Jan. 14 suggesting that the court upon its own motion change the venue to another district because of “prejudicial pretrial publicity,” among other reasons. This spurred Thursday’s evidentiary hearing, where attorneys called witnesses, including representatives from several local media outlets, to testify on if they thought coverage of the case had hurt the chances for a fair and impartial trial.

The change in venue hearing is the latest in a case that’s spanned over six years. Love was tried and convicted for the June 2015 murder of Dominic Thrasher in December of 2018. The Second Court of Appeals of Fort Worth overturned Love’s murder charge in March of 2020. He was thus to be given a new trial with the district court.

Love was then arrested on two counts of aggravated perjury in November of that year, with the charges dating back to the 2018 murder trial.

Love has been held without bond in the Wichita County Jail since January of 2021.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Susan Que Smith was arrested on Jan. 18 after officers reportedly found a decomposing body in...
Electra woman jailed after human remains found in apartment
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said two females and one male were dead, and it appeared one...
Sheriff: 3 Texas teens dead in apparent double murder-suicide
Trenton Ray Wilson of Amarillo was sentenced to eight years in prison on Wednesday.
Man sentenced for death of two horses in Vernon
The heaters will be placed in classrooms, the cafeteria and other areas.
WFISD to lease portable heaters for Rider High School

Latest News

The original food distribution was postponed due to high winds and cold temperatures.
Evangel Church holding rescheduled DCS food distribution on Saturday
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
1 death, 445 new COVID cases reported in Wichita Co. on Wednesday
City of Wichita Falls hosting job fair this week
City of Wichita Falls hosting job fair this week
Each of Texas’ 254 counties has a county judge.
What goes into being a county judge