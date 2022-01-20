Twin Connection: Whitten Brothers

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - City View Seniors Jaden and Chris Whitten know how to take their twin connection from off the court to on the court.

“They’re inseparable,” said Head Coach Bobby Morris. “They’re always with each other, riding in the same car, doing the same thing. The little alley-oops and little stuff where they play off of each other.”

They might be twins, but when it comes to playing styles they are completely different.

“Jaden is a reckless defender,” said Morris. “He’s long. He’s quick enough to guard the little guys. Big enough to cover the bigger guys.”

“I feel like he’s more explosive,” said Chris. “I feel like he gets to the paint a little bit better than me. I think he’s a little more shifty than I am.”

For Jaden, his brother’s shooting is what he’s most impressed about.

“If there was one thing I could take away from his game to add to mine is shooting the ball better,” said Jaden. “He’s a good shooter for our team.”

The connection off the court is just as strong. This season, Chris said he noticed a huge difference in his brothers’ personality.

“Seeing him smile a lot,” said Chris. “Last couple of years he hasn’t been smiling a lot. I feel like he was feeling like he hasn’t been playing his best, but this year he’s been playing really great.”

As these two close out one chapter of their life, they are looking forward to the possibility of playing in college together.

“That would be someone I know going into college,” said Jaden. “College is a scary place. Not knowing nobody. It would be cool and fun.”

“I keep telling them ‘you play as a long as you can. There’s going to come a time when you don’t get to anymore,’” said Morris. ”They’re super excited. They just want to go as far as we can go this year. Let the chips fall where they may.”

