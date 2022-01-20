Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

What goes into being a county judge

Each of Texas’ 254 counties has a county judge.
By Mason Brighton and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 9:47 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 is taking a closer look at a highly coveted position in local government and it’s a spot that’s up for grabs in several counties across Texoma for the March primary election.

This election season, voters in many counties across Texoma will be electing a new county judge or re-electing the incumbent. It’s a position that oversees just about everything in county government.

“The primary role is the chief administrator at the county level,” Dr. Steve Garrison, MSU Texas political science professor, said.

Each of Texas’ 254 counties has a county judge. It’s the highest elected position a county can have.

“They deal with all the administrative things, as well as oversee important things like road maintenance,” Garrison said.

“The county judge constitutionally can do civil, criminal, juvenile, probate, mental health, guardianships,” Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom said.

County judges are elected to four-year terms, and candidates don’t need a background in law to run.

“If you are elected, the state requires you to do legal training to make sure you’re up to speed on that,” Garrison said.

Gossom has served in his the position for over 20 years, and he will not be seeking reelection.

“You don’t have to be a genius, you just have to have reasonable intelligence, but the biggest thing is you have to care about people,” Gossom said.

Gossom explained that to be the right fit for this position, you have to be willing to take the time to hear the concerns of those you represent.

“In this county, you’ve got to be a servant,” Gossom said. “Public servant is an interesting word. If you live up to it you’ll do a good job.”

He adds that if you can take the time to hear both sides of a story and get all the facts, you’ll make better decisions.

Garrison gave advice on what to keep an eye on when it comes to candidates running for this top spot.

“There shouldn’t really be the big high button issues, crazy topics that we would see at the national level and I would kind of be suspicious of any candidate that’s going onto issues along those lines,” Garrison said. “As a voter I want to know about your ability to maintain the roads and balance the budget and things of that nature.”

Click here for coverage of March 2022 Texas Primaries.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Susan Que Smith was arrested on Jan. 18 after officers reportedly found a decomposing body in...
Electra woman jailed after human remains found in apartment
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
Safe Outdoor Dogs Act goes into effect Tuesday
Safe Outdoor Dogs Act goes into effect Tuesday
The heaters will be placed in classrooms, the cafeteria and other areas.
WFISD to lease portable heaters for Rider High School
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests

Latest News

City of Wichita Falls hosting job fair this week
City of Wichita Falls hosting job fair this week
Join Ashley and Ken as they emcee and judge the event on News Channel 6!
Join Ashley and Ken at the Chocolate Soiree!
The Deli Planet in Wichita Falls has changed its hours for the first time in 24 years due to...
The Deli Planet in Wichita Falls changes hours due to COVID-19
Trenton Ray Wilson of Amarillo was sentenced to eight years in prison on Wednesday.
Man sentenced for death of two horses in Vernon