Wichita Co. Sheriff hosting annual Dynamite Chili Fest on Feb. 5

The event on Feb. 5 will benefit the Memorial Project, which honors fallen deputies and...
The event on Feb. 5 will benefit the Memorial Project, which honors fallen deputies and volunteer firefighters of Wichita County.(Wichita County Sheriff's Office)
By Avery Ikeda
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Sheriff Duke is hosting his fifth annual Dynamite Chili Fest, and you’re invited!

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5. It features a special chili feed for the public, provided by the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office Citizens’ Alumni Association, as well as live music and a silent auction. There will also be a chili cook-off, as well as an open bean cook-off! The latter costs $10 to enter, and beans must be turned in by 11 a.m.

All proceeds from the event will go toward the Memorial Project, which honors the fallen deputies and volunteer firefighters of Wichita County.

