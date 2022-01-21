Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

“Collective Unconscious” gallery reception held Thursday

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 10:37 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A gallery opening reception was held Thursday at the Kemp Center for the Arts honoring Kristine Thueson and her exhibit.

It’s called “Collective Unconscious.” Thueson recently began translating projects to digital media using found images, her own photography and digital paint brushes.

”A lot of that is inspired by the image that I may have found,” said Thueson. “I may have found a little stamp that has a person on it and it inspires me in some way to tell an internal story about like what is that person doing, what kind of landscape can I put them into and how can I build that story up.”

She said her goal is to combine the best aspects of traditional paper-and-paint media and the added flexibility of digital media. The exhibit will be open to the public until March 19.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Your First Alert Weather Team is here watching out for you!
Snow chances return this week
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
We are tracking potential snow chances Wednesday
Trenton Ray Wilson of Amarillo was sentenced to eight years in prison on Wednesday.
Man sentenced for death of two horses in Vernon
Calogero Duenes, 24, was shot and killed outside of a Chuck E. Cheese in Humble, Texas, as he...
Man charged with father’s murder outside Chuck E. Cheese

Latest News

Both Comanche Nation Casino and Comanche Red River Casino will host walk-in vaccine clinics.
Comanche Nation Entertainment to host vaccine clinics next week
downtown Wichita Falls looking to get new apartments
Downtown Wichita Falls looking to receive new apartments
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is holding a hiring event on Tuesday.
TDCJ to host hiring event at Workforce Solutions on Tuesday
Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers need help solving a 2018 cold case homicide.
WF Crime Stoppers need help solving 2018 cold case homicide
“Children are our future and we have to invest in them in any way possible."
Final numbers: 8th annual Chocolate Soiree raises over $96K