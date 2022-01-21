“Collective Unconscious” gallery reception held Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A gallery opening reception was held Thursday at the Kemp Center for the Arts honoring Kristine Thueson and her exhibit.

It’s called “Collective Unconscious.” Thueson recently began translating projects to digital media using found images, her own photography and digital paint brushes.

”A lot of that is inspired by the image that I may have found,” said Thueson. “I may have found a little stamp that has a person on it and it inspires me in some way to tell an internal story about like what is that person doing, what kind of landscape can I put them into and how can I build that story up.”

She said her goal is to combine the best aspects of traditional paper-and-paint media and the added flexibility of digital media. The exhibit will be open to the public until March 19.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.