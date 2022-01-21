Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Recall: Some bags of Lidl-brand frozen chopped spinach may pose listeria risk

Bags of Lidl spinach are being recalled for possible listeria contamination.
Bags of Lidl spinach are being recalled for possible listeria contamination.(Source: FDA/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 6:45 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Frozen Food Development is recalling specific lots of Lidl-brand 12-ounce packages of frozen spinach for a possible listeria contamination.

The greens were sold in Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Delaware, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, the FDA announced.

The bags of spinach have a best by date of Sept. 10, 2023. Items included in the recall are marked with lot Nos. R17742 or R17963 on the back of the bag.

No illnesses have been reported.

Routine testing caught the issue, and production has been halted as the FDA and the company investigate.

The product can be returned to the place you bought it for a refund.

Consumers with questions may contact LIDL Customer Care at 1-844-747-5435 Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Your First Alert Weather Team is here watching out for you!
Snow chances return this week
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
We are tracking potential snow chances Wednesday
Trenton Ray Wilson of Amarillo was sentenced to eight years in prison on Wednesday.
Man sentenced for death of two horses in Vernon
Calogero Duenes, 24, was shot and killed outside of a Chuck E. Cheese in Humble, Texas, as he...
Man charged with father’s murder outside Chuck E. Cheese

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Defense: Chauvin called ‘all of the shots’ when Floyd killed
Steve Shand is charged with transport or attempted transport of illegal immigrants, after the...
Human smuggling suspect from Florida released without bond
Both Comanche Nation Casino and Comanche Red River Casino will host walk-in vaccine clinics.
Comanche Nation Entertainment to host vaccine clinics next week
downtown Wichita Falls looking to get new apartments
Downtown Wichita Falls looking to receive new apartments
FILE - In this May 11, 2018 file photo, former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver leaves...
Sheldon Silver, NY power broker sent to prison, dead at 77