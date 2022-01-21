Texoma Congressmen to host town hall in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Senator Charles Perry, Senator Drew Springer and Representative James Frank are hosting a town hall meeting in Wichita Falls on Tuesday, Jan. 25.

The public is invited to attend at the Wichita Falls Museum of Art at Midwestern State University from 2-3:15 p.m.

Early voting for the March 2022 Texas Primaries begins on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14 and will run through Feb. 25. Election day is Tuesday, March 1.

