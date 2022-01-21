What you need to do for mail-in ballots this election season

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With Election Day approaching for races across Texoma, the process for mail-in ballots gets started early so that those votes will be able to be counted in time.

To send a mail-in ballot, you have to meet certain requirements. If those requirements are met, you then have to request an application. This has to be done every year, even if you filled one out the year prior.

You also have to make sure all your information is accurate or it will get rejected.

“The annual application, if it is checked then you get a ballot for every election throughout the year, but then come next January, you have to request it again,” said Lori Bohannon. “You have to make sure that you sign the back of it. Put either your driver’s license or the four digits of your social security, whatever you put on your application has to go on the back of that ballot.”

To find out if you are eligible to send in a mail-in ballot or to request an application, you can call the Wichita County Clerk’s Office at (940) 766-8100.

