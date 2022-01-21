Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

What you need to do for mail-in ballots this election season

By Tanner Deleon and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 10:45 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With Election Day approaching for races across Texoma, the process for mail-in ballots gets started early so that those votes will be able to be counted in time.

To send a mail-in ballot, you have to meet certain requirements. If those requirements are met, you then have to request an application. This has to be done every year, even if you filled one out the year prior.

You also have to make sure all your information is accurate or it will get rejected.

“The annual application, if it is checked then you get a ballot for every election throughout the year, but then come next January, you have to request it again,” said Lori Bohannon. “You have to make sure that you sign the back of it. Put either your driver’s license or the four digits of your social security, whatever you put on your application has to go on the back of that ballot.”

To find out if you are eligible to send in a mail-in ballot or to request an application, you can call the Wichita County Clerk’s Office at (940) 766-8100.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Your First Alert Weather Team is here watching out for you!
Snow chances return this week
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
We are tracking potential snow chances Wednesday
Trenton Ray Wilson of Amarillo was sentenced to eight years in prison on Wednesday.
Man sentenced for death of two horses in Vernon
Calogero Duenes, 24, was shot and killed outside of a Chuck E. Cheese in Humble, Texas, as he...
Man charged with father’s murder outside Chuck E. Cheese

Latest News

Both Comanche Nation Casino and Comanche Red River Casino will host walk-in vaccine clinics.
Comanche Nation Entertainment to host vaccine clinics next week
downtown Wichita Falls looking to get new apartments
Downtown Wichita Falls looking to receive new apartments
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is holding a hiring event on Tuesday.
TDCJ to host hiring event at Workforce Solutions on Tuesday
Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers need help solving a 2018 cold case homicide.
WF Crime Stoppers need help solving 2018 cold case homicide
“Children are our future and we have to invest in them in any way possible."
Final numbers: 8th annual Chocolate Soiree raises over $96K