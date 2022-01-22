8th annual Chocolate Soiree raises over $42K

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The 8th annual Chocolate Soiree for Christ Academy wrapped up on Friday night at the Wichita Falls Country Club and the event raised over $42,000 for students.

“I think being able to have people come together both virtually and in-person has just really shown the support that people have for this type of education,” said Kim McClellan, director of development of Christ Academy.

Hundreds of donors, sponsors and parents were amongst those that attended the event that donated and bid on 95 items in the silent auction.

“Children are our future and we have to invest in them in any way possible,” said Kaja Salsman, a donor.

“Christ Academy is a wonderful school and we’re really happy that our kids go there and they’re having this event to raise money for the school, they deserve it,” said Harmoni Lyne, parents of Christ Academy students and donors.

Christ Academy is a private institution that doesn’t receive government funding like public schools. They rely solely on donations and community sponsors to continue to provide additional school-wide programs to students.

“Students pay tuition, but it doesn’t cover the costs of the education that we want to provide. When you talk about the different programs and things that we’re able to have a little bit more control of and pay a little bit more attention, personalization, definitely our blended learning program in our senior high, the mixture of staff at our site as well as virtual and we’ve been very successful at doing. So the program money goes to the curriculum and our staff. Something that we want to start doing more of is compensating our staff because we have an amazing staff,” said McClellan.

It was a night that benefited both Christ Academy and five businesses, including Gypsy Kit, the Wichita Falls Country Club, Crust N’ Crumbs Bakery, Micha’s Bake Shop, and Progress and Provisions, that made dishes for the big night.

“It’s such a win-win when we can raise money for our students for our school so we can provide the education the way we want it, and we also get to highlight and showcase restaurants and these businesses that do so much for our community,” said McClellan.

The dishes were also judged by guests at the event. The winners included judges’ choice of Progress and Provisions, People’s choice of Micha’s Baker Shop and Gypsy Kit took home the title of most creative.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.