Booker T. Washington students surprised with backpacks, goodies

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Students at Booker T. Washington Elementary were surprised with some special gifts on Friday.

They received backpacks full of goodies including pajamas, coloring books, stuffed animals, blankets and so much more. Some students even received bikes. This surprise was done in collaboration with Idea Fountain Inc. and numerous departments in Wichita Falls.

They wanted to make sure they got the kids something that was needed and they would use often.

“When a client reaches out to me and says we want to do something good for the community, then I reach out to my partners like the Disabled American Veterans or some of my friends that work at CPS,” said Crystal Walker, owner and founder of Idea Fountain Inc. What do you need, where can we help because you don’t just want to donate as a company and the organization can’t use your items that you are donating.”

Walker said she loves being able to provide to anyone in need and being able to see the kids reactions is the best part.

