Hospice of Wichita Falls to start COVID loss support group

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Grieving for the loss of a loved one is extremely hard, but there are programs that can help through Hospice of Wichita Falls. With the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on Wichita County, they are starting a COVID loss support group.

“Because a loss through COVID has some unique factors, some unique issues that are impacted by that death that it would maybe be helpful to the people in our community if we were able to offer a support group specific to loss from COVID,” Sheryl Mahon-Davidson, LPC at Hospice of Wichita Falls, said.

With COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths on the rise, Hospice of Wichita Falls has received many phone calls about struggling from a loss of a loved one to COVID, and health officials believe those numbers will continue to increase.

“It typically runs about two weeks behind,” Amy Fagan, assistant health director for the Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District, said. “So when we see a surge in cases, about two weeks later, 1-2 weeks later we will see a subsequent rise or top out in hospitalizations and deaths.”

There have been 522 deaths in Wichita County since the pandemic began. Health officials said it’s good to have someone to speak with or somewhere to go when dealing with the loss of a loved one.

“I think that the opportunity to provide that grief counseling for those who have been through and experienced it is a good opportunity and I hope that people will utilize that as a service,” Fagan said.

Hospice of Wichita Falls will offer their COVID loss support group for six weeks. If they have a strong turnout, they will consider to extend it for a longer time because they want to provide to the needs of the community however they can.

“To be able to offer some support in this very uncertain time is very important to myself and to Hospice of Wichita Falls,” Mahon-Davidson said.

The support group starts Feb. 3 and will run through March 10 on Thursdays in the Meet the Circle room at Hospice of Wichita Falls.

