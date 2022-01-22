Email City Guide
WFISD working to fix heater problem

District officials said they are doing what they can.
By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 8:28 PM CST
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For a few weeks, parents have been complaining about the lack of heat in schools and want Wichita Falls ISD to fix the issue.

The district needs to replace heaters for a few classrooms and are using portable heaters until the new heaters are delivered and installed. Superintendent Michael Kuhrt said they’ve ordered new heaters, but there’s been a delay that’s out of their control.

“COVID supply chain is the best way to put it. They were delayed, we only got in a dozen or so heaters and we needed about 50 of them, and so they weren’t installed but only the ones we got in were installed over the Christmas break. We were told it’s going to be a couple of weeks still before we’re going to get some of those heaters in,” said Kuhrt.

Kuhrt said he has confidence in this maintenance team and his staff is working hard to fix the issue.

