MSU- TX Museum of Art explores the world of water coloring

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Museum of Fine Art at Midwestern State University hosted their second installment of their On the Wall Workshop that focused on water coloring. This workshop is a part of a monthly program where staff at the museum who are also local artists come to teach a free class to those in the community hoping to learn a thing or two about art.

This past weekend the class learned the basics of watercolors and today they added new techniques and new tools.

“The watercolor paint is transparent so the light goes all the way through it as opposed to other paints their opaque and you can’t see through them. Watercolor is special because it gives you a beautiful, expressive, free look and it’s just lovely. I think it’s really important right now because we went for such a long time without having classes and without having ways to get together, so I’m glad that the community has things like this for people to do,” said Ginger Boller, a teaching artist at The Wichita Falls Museum of Fine Art at Midwestern State University.

