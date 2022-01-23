Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Driver fatally shoots Houston-area deputy before fleeing

47-year-old Cpl. Charles Galloway was fatally shot early Sunday morning.
47-year-old Cpl. Charles Galloway was fatally shot early Sunday morning.(CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 7:05 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a driver shot and killed a Houston-area deputy during an early-morning traffic stop and then got back in his vehicle and drove off.

Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap identified the fallen deputy as 47-year-old Cpl. Charles Galloway.

Houston police are handling the investigation.

Police Chief Troy Finner says witnesses saw a man get out of his vehicle and fire multiple shots at the deputy before driving off. He’s still at large.

Heap says Galloway had been with the constable’s office for more than 12 years and had mentored and trained numerous younger officers. He is survived by a daughter and sister.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A middle school teacher in Texas was caught on video calling her students "utter morons."
Texas teacher caught calling students ‘utter morons’ in viral rant
Susan Que Smith was arrested on Jan. 18 after officers reportedly found a decomposing body in...
Electra woman jailed after human remains found in apartment
Wichita Falls
WFISD working to fix heater problem
FILE - This photo shows Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie.
FBI: Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito’s murder in notebook
Emery Trombley
Kentucky kidnapping suspect arrested, child recovered in Childress

Latest News

The cruise liner Crystal Symphony leaves the harbor in Charleston, S.C. on May, 21, 2013....
Cruise ship changes course after US judge orders seizure
Retired NBA player and Gonzaga alumnus John Stockton, center, looks on before an NCAA college...
Gonzaga suspends John Stockton’s season tickets over mask rule
In this photo provided by the Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Russia's Foreign Minister...
Russia rejects UK claim of trying to replace Ukraine leader
Secretary of State Blinken warns Russia the U.S. will respond to "a single additional Russian...
Blinken: More Russian force will trigger US response
Students at Sport and Medical Sciences Academy return to school, Jan. 19, 2022 in Hartford,...
Youth’s overdose death renews pleas for Narcan in schools