Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Police: 6 found dead at Milwaukee home had gunshot wounds

A home in Milwaukee became a crime scene after six people were found dead.
A home in Milwaukee became a crime scene after six people were found dead.(Source: WTMJ/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 7:18 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police say the six people found dead in a Milwaukee home had apparently been shot.

Sgt. Efrain Cornejo says the victims had injuries that are suspected to have been caused by gunfire.

Police responded about 3:45 p.m. Sunday to assist with a welfare check at the residence where the victims were found. They discovered five bodies.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office tweeted early Monday that the body of an additional person, a man, was recovered from the home.

The identities of the dead, including five men and one woman, were pending.

Cornejo says authorities are waiting for the results of an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Your First Alert Weather Team is here watching out for you!
Snow chances return this week
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
We are tracking potential snow chances Wednesday
Trenton Ray Wilson of Amarillo was sentenced to eight years in prison on Wednesday.
Man sentenced for death of two horses in Vernon
Calogero Duenes, 24, was shot and killed outside of a Chuck E. Cheese in Humble, Texas, as he...
Man charged with father’s murder outside Chuck E. Cheese

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Defense: Chauvin called ‘all of the shots’ when Floyd killed
Steve Shand is charged with transport or attempted transport of illegal immigrants, after the...
Human smuggling suspect from Florida released without bond
Both Comanche Nation Casino and Comanche Red River Casino will host walk-in vaccine clinics.
Comanche Nation Entertainment to host vaccine clinics next week
downtown Wichita Falls looking to get new apartments
Downtown Wichita Falls looking to receive new apartments
FILE - In this May 11, 2018 file photo, former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver leaves...
Sheldon Silver, NY power broker sent to prison, dead at 77