6 deaths, 911 new COVID cases reported in Wichita Co. on Monday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Six deaths and 911 new COVID cases were reported in Wichita County on Monday, according to the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District.

One victim was in their 50s, one was in their 60s, three were in their 70s, and one was in their 90s.

Health officials report 98 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized.

Last week, a total of 16 deaths, 2,272 cases and 1,586 recoveries were reported by the health district.

