Comanche Nation Entertainment to host vaccine clinics next week

LAWTON, Okla. (KAUZ) - Comanche Nation Entertainment is teaming up with the Lawton Indian Hospital for two vaccine clinics next week.

Both Comanche Nation Casino and Comanche Red River Casino will host walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics, and will offer Pfizer and Moderna vaccines/boosters and flu shots to all guests and team members ages 12 and older. Ages 18 and under must be accompanied by a guardian.

Comanche Nation Casino’s clinic will take place on Thursday, Feb. 3, from 10 a.m. to noon, and Comanche Red River’s clinic will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 1, from 10 a.m. to noon.

