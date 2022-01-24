Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Domino’s delivery driver finds bullet in her hair after car was shot, reports say

St. Matthews Domino’s reopens after devastating 2019 fire
Detectives in North Carolina are investigating reports of a Domino’s delivery driver being shot in the head in December.(tcw-wave)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (Gray News) – Detectives in North Carolina are investigating reports of a Domino’s delivery driver being shot in the head in December.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, the driver was delivering an order around 9:45 p.m. on Dec. 13, when bullets hit her car.

Police say one of the bullets hit her head, but she was not seriously injured.

The driver told WRAL the bullet went through the car’s back window, through the headrest and into the bun she had in her hair.

Detectives believe the shots were fired from a dark sedan.

Authorities are looking for security camera footage from the area and time frame of the shooting.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Your First Alert Weather Team is here watching out for you!
Snow chances return this week
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
We are tracking potential snow chances Wednesday
Trenton Ray Wilson of Amarillo was sentenced to eight years in prison on Wednesday.
Man sentenced for death of two horses in Vernon
Calogero Duenes, 24, was shot and killed outside of a Chuck E. Cheese in Humble, Texas, as he...
Man charged with father’s murder outside Chuck E. Cheese

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Defense: Chauvin called ‘all of the shots’ when Floyd killed
Steve Shand is charged with transport or attempted transport of illegal immigrants, after the...
Human smuggling suspect from Florida released without bond
Both Comanche Nation Casino and Comanche Red River Casino will host walk-in vaccine clinics.
Comanche Nation Entertainment to host vaccine clinics next week
downtown Wichita Falls looking to get new apartments
Downtown Wichita Falls looking to receive new apartments
FILE - In this May 11, 2018 file photo, former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver leaves...
Sheldon Silver, NY power broker sent to prison, dead at 77