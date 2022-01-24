Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Downtown Wichita Falls looking to receive new apartments

Wichita Falls City Council approved a stepped tax abatement today.
downtown Wichita Falls looking to get new apartments
downtown Wichita Falls looking to get new apartments(kauz)
By Tanner Deleon
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Downtown Wichita Falls is getting closer to building a new apartment complex after city council approved a stepped tax abatement for the petroleum building.

A stepped tax abatement means once the project is finished the property taxes won’t immediately go up to the current market value, making the project more attractive to the lenders providing the money for the project.

This building was formerly the Crescent Plaza Hotel and now houses Highlander Public House restaurant. There are 9 floors above the restaurant that have been vacant for about a decade.

“That has been my goal is to try and help with the downtown development,” Will Kelty, building owner and real estate investor said. “This will be a huge step in the right direction. Right now there are about 200 residences in the downtown area in terms of apartments. This will virtually double it. We are talking about 170 residences down here.”

He says this is a multi-step process and they are in the early stages right now, but following the approval today by city council, he is the closest he has ever been to bringing this project to life.

They have not approved the start of the project yet but that decision is expected to be made in about 4-6 weeks by city council.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Your First Alert Weather Team is here watching out for you!
Snow chances return this week
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
Calogero Duenes, 24, was shot and killed outside of a Chuck E. Cheese in Humble, Texas, as he...
Man charged with father’s murder outside Chuck E. Cheese
We are tracking potential snow chances Wednesday
A $60k reward offered for information on Oscar Rosales who is the suspect in the murder of...
Nationwide Manhunt: $60k reward offered for suspect in killing of Texas deputy constable

Latest News

Mixed precipitation is likely Wednesday
Texas Blood Institute navigating national blood shortage
Texas Blood Institute navigating national blood shortage
Base Camp Lindsey hopeful to open sometime in 2022
Base Camp Lindsey hopeful to open sometime in 2022
Wichita Falls
New tax season begins
COVID-19 rapid tests will be available for students and staff.
WFISD to restart COVID testing at Carrigan Center on Tuesday