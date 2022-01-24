Email City Guide
Final numbers: 8th annual Chocolate Soiree raises over $96K

“Children are our future and we have to invest in them in any way possible."
"Children are our future and we have to invest in them in any way possible."
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The final numbers are in for the 8th annual Chocolate Soiree benefiting Christ Academy in Wichita Falls.

A total of $96,000 was raised for the school, with $66,000 from the event and $33,000 from sponsorships.

READ: 8th annual Chocolate Soiree benefits Christ Academy

Hundreds of donors, sponsors and parents were amongst those that attended the event that donated and bid on 95 items in the silent auction.

Christ Academy is a private institution that doesn’t receive government funding like public schools. They rely solely on donations and community sponsors to continue to provide additional school-wide programs to students.

