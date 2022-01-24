Final numbers: 8th annual Chocolate Soiree raises over $96K

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The final numbers are in for the 8th annual Chocolate Soiree benefiting Christ Academy in Wichita Falls.

A total of $96,000 was raised for the school, with $66,000 from the event and $33,000 from sponsorships.

Hundreds of donors, sponsors and parents were amongst those that attended the event that donated and bid on 95 items in the silent auction.

Christ Academy is a private institution that doesn’t receive government funding like public schools. They rely solely on donations and community sponsors to continue to provide additional school-wide programs to students.

