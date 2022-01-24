Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Mid-Week Snow Chances

By Ken Johnson
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Cooler weather returns to the area starting Tuesday with most places in the 40s to near 50 for highs. A weak weather disturbance drops in from the northwest on Wednesday, bringing an area of light rain/snow to Texoma. Any accumulations at this point look light. Highs on Wednesday will be in the 30s to near 40. The rest of the week looks dry but cool

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Your First Alert Weather Team is here watching out for you!
Snow chances return this week
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
Calogero Duenes, 24, was shot and killed outside of a Chuck E. Cheese in Humble, Texas, as he...
Man charged with father’s murder outside Chuck E. Cheese
We are tracking potential snow chances Wednesday
A $60k reward offered for information on Oscar Rosales who is the suspect in the murder of...
Nationwide Manhunt: $60k reward offered for suspect in killing of Texas deputy constable

Latest News

Mixed precipitation is likely Wednesday
Mid-Week Rain/Snow Chances
weather
Mixed precipitation is likely Wednesday
We are tracking potential snow chances Wednesday