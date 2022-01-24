Mid-Week Snow Chances

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Cooler weather returns to the area starting Tuesday with most places in the 40s to near 50 for highs. A weak weather disturbance drops in from the northwest on Wednesday, bringing an area of light rain/snow to Texoma. Any accumulations at this point look light. Highs on Wednesday will be in the 30s to near 40. The rest of the week looks dry but cool

