Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Snow chances return this week

Your First Alert Weather Team is here watching out for you!
Your First Alert Weather Team is here watching out for you!
By Mason Brighton
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 8:26 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Our break from the cold will be short-lived as a cold front brings chances for snow next week. For Monday expect partly cloudy skies and a high of 62. Tuesday will be cooler with a high close to 50. Wednesday a cold front arrives and will give most of the area a chance of seeing snow. Weather models suggest around an inch of snow falling. Thursday temps will rise well above freezing.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
We are tracking potential snow chances Wednesday
Trenton Ray Wilson of Amarillo was sentenced to eight years in prison on Wednesday.
Man sentenced for death of two horses in Vernon
Calogero Duenes, 24, was shot and killed outside of a Chuck E. Cheese in Humble, Texas, as he...
Man charged with father’s murder outside Chuck E. Cheese

Latest News

We are tracking potential snow chances Wednesday
weather
We are tracking potential snow chances Wednesday
Another very cold night
You can check out our First Alert Weather forecasts on newschannel6now.com or our First Alert 6...
Temps are in the single digits this morning