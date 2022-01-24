Snow chances return this week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Our break from the cold will be short-lived as a cold front brings chances for snow next week. For Monday expect partly cloudy skies and a high of 62. Tuesday will be cooler with a high close to 50. Wednesday a cold front arrives and will give most of the area a chance of seeing snow. Weather models suggest around an inch of snow falling. Thursday temps will rise well above freezing.

