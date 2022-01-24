TDCJ to host hiring event at Workforce Solutions on Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is holding a hiring event in Wichita Falls on Tuesday.

It will be at the Workforce Solutions North Texas’ Wichita Falls office at 4309 Old Jacksboro Highway from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. They’re hiring both full time and part time positions.

Make sure to dress professionally and bring copies of your resume.

