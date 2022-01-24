Email City Guide
We are tracking potential snow chances Wednesday

By Garrett James
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:41 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, we will have a high of 66 with sunny skies. Monday night, we will have a low of 33 with clear skies.

Tuesday, we will only have a high of 50 with sunny skies after a cold front moves through. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 24 with partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday we now have precipitation chances in Texoma. What precipitation we see will completely depend on what our air temperature is.

As of now, we have a 40% chance of precipitation. The high on Wednesday will be 35. We may see snow starting and transitioning to rain throughout the event.

There is no need to panic, this looks to be a minor event.

Your First Alert Weather Team is here watching out for you!
