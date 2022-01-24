Email City Guide
WFAFB mobile pantry stops scheduled for this week

The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank mobile pantry has two stops scheduled for this week.
By Dakota Mize
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank mobile pantry has two stops planned for this week to close out January’s schedule.

Mobile pantry officials will be at the Mill St. Housing Center on Tuesday, Jan. 25, from 2:30-4 p.m. Then, they’ll head to the Ben Donnell Housing Center on Wednesday, Jan. 26, from 1-3 p.m.

The full mobile pantry schedule for January can be found below:

