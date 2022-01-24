WFFD rescues woman from weekend house fire

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - On Saturday, the Wichita Falls Fire Department was able to save a woman’s life after she was found inside a burning home.

WFFD responded to a structure fire call just before 10 a.m. on Lackland Lane. When they arrived, neighbors informed them that a female victim was still inside the home.

Firefighters entered the home and found the woman lying unconscious about 15 feet from the front door. After getting her out of the house, she had no pulse and was not breathing. Eventually, paramedics on scene were able to resuscitate her, then transported to United Regional Hospital.

Officials estimate that the total damage to the home and contents inside was around $85,000.

