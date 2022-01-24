Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

WFFD rescues woman from weekend house fire

Firefighters entered the burning home to save the unconscious woman.
By Michael Grace
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 7:29 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - On Saturday, the Wichita Falls Fire Department was able to save a woman’s life after she was found inside a burning home.

WFFD responded to a structure fire call just before 10 a.m. on Lackland Lane. When they arrived, neighbors informed them that a female victim was still inside the home.

Firefighters entered the home and found the woman lying unconscious about 15 feet from the front door. After getting her out of the house, she had no pulse and was not breathing. Eventually, paramedics on scene were able to resuscitate her, then transported to United Regional Hospital.

Officials estimate that the total damage to the home and contents inside was around $85,000.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Your First Alert Weather Team is here watching out for you!
Snow chances return this week
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
We are tracking potential snow chances Wednesday
Trenton Ray Wilson of Amarillo was sentenced to eight years in prison on Wednesday.
Man sentenced for death of two horses in Vernon
Calogero Duenes, 24, was shot and killed outside of a Chuck E. Cheese in Humble, Texas, as he...
Man charged with father’s murder outside Chuck E. Cheese

Latest News

Both Comanche Nation Casino and Comanche Red River Casino will host walk-in vaccine clinics.
Comanche Nation Entertainment to host vaccine clinics next week
downtown Wichita Falls looking to get new apartments
Downtown Wichita Falls looking to receive new apartments
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is holding a hiring event on Tuesday.
TDCJ to host hiring event at Workforce Solutions on Tuesday
Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers need help solving a 2018 cold case homicide.
WF Crime Stoppers need help solving 2018 cold case homicide
“Children are our future and we have to invest in them in any way possible."
Final numbers: 8th annual Chocolate Soiree raises over $96K