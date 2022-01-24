WFISD to restart COVID testing at Carrigan Center on Tuesday
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD will resume COVID testing at the Carrigan Center on Tuesday, Jan. 25.
COVID-19 rapid tests will be available for students and staff Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The center previously closed after it ran out of testing kits following the surge of COVID cases in Wichita County.
