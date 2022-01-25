Email City Guide
1 death, 247 new COVID cases reported in Wichita Co. on Tuesday

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One death and 247 new COVID cases were reported in Wichita County on Tuesday, according to the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District.

DATEDEATHSAGESNEW CASESHOSPITALIZED
Monday, Jan. 24, 2022650s, 60s, 70s (3), 90s91198
Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022170s24796

Health officials report 96 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized.

Last week, a total of 16 deaths, 2,272 cases and 1,586 recoveries were reported by the health district.

