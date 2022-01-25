Base Camp Lindsey hopeful to open sometime in 2022

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Officials with Base Camp Lindsey have been working hard to get the facility for homeless veterans up and running, but they have come across many obstacles along the way.

After years of hard work, they can see the light at the end of the tunnel. Organizers and volunteers said this project will mean so much more to them once it opens because of the struggles these last two years have brought them.

“2021 was hard, COVID did not help us any. It didn’t help us in 2020,” Steve Halloway, Board Member for Base Camp Lindsey, said.

Base Camp Lindsey has experienced unprecedented struggles over the last two years with the COVID pandemic affecting their labor materials, donations, grants and more, but organizers have a plan to help this year.

“We are going to be working really hard to get out in the community and do a little outreach this year,” Halloway said. “We wanted to do it last year and the year before where we reach out to the congregations here in the local community, because we know that’s where a lot of good support will come from.”

Halloway said there isn’t much more they need to do but it all requires money, which they currently do not have. However when they do open, they already have a helping hand.

“We are going to have everything come to the veterans here,” Halloway said. “Whatever services they need, United Regional is going to come over and give us once-a-week medical care. We have got dentists that are willing to work with us, we even have a barber shop going in.”

This project hits close to home for Halloway, and he said he will not stop until this building is up and running.

“There is a little bit of a personal note also with me,” Halloway said. “I was once homeless. I was not in the military or not post military, it was before I came in. But I do know what it is like to be out there and sleep in the back seat of a ‘64 Ford in the middle of the winter in Memphis.”

Halloway said there is promising news ahead. There is a strong chance they will receive grants soon, which will allow them to demo the areas inside that they need - making their opening goal of sometime this year possible.

