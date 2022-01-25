Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

California couple gets engaged after meeting at evacuation center

By KMAX/KOVR Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLLOCK PINES, Calif. (KMAX/KOVR) - A California couple turned tragedy into love.

They were brought together by the Caldor fire and now plan to spend the rest of their lives together.

“It was horrifying. We saw the smoke and the flames,” Holly Schlumpf said.

Schlumpf and Tim Warren were forced to leave their home and create a temporary one at the Cameron Park Evacuation Center.

“At first, it was really hard,” she said.

It was not all bad, though.

“My life got better when I met her,” Warren said.

Three days into the evacuation, he introduced himself to Schlumpf.

“He invited me to coffee. We took walks. We danced,” she said.

Their love story blossomed.

Before the Caldor fire, they only lived about half a mile from each other, but it took the tragedy to bring them together.

Just a few short months later, Warren made it official and proposed.

“He got down on his knee. I was just overwhelmed with all the love and positive vibes,” Schlumpf said.

Warren says it is like they “were meant for each other.”

The Caldor fire burned more than 200,000 acres in California last year. Authorities arrested a father and son accused of starting it in December.

Copyright 2022 KMAX/KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Your First Alert Weather Team is here watching out for you!
Snow chances return this week
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
Calogero Duenes, 24, was shot and killed outside of a Chuck E. Cheese in Humble, Texas, as he...
Man charged with father’s murder outside Chuck E. Cheese
We are tracking potential snow chances Wednesday
A $60k reward offered for information on Oscar Rosales who is the suspect in the murder of...
Nationwide Manhunt: $60k reward offered for suspect in killing of Texas deputy constable

Latest News

A Los Angeles Police Department sergeant saved a toddler who had stopped breathing.
Dramatic bodycam video shows LAPD sergeant revive toddler
Pfizer and its partner BioNTech announced the study on Tuesday.
Pfizer begins testing omicron-matched COVID shots in adults
FILE - In this courtroom sketch, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, foreground right, reads a statement...
US court upholds conviction of Mexican drug lord ‘El Chapo’
Elton John performs during the "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022,...
Elton John’s tour dates postponed after he tests positive for COVID-19
Neglected dogs are seen in a cage during an animal rescue by The Humane Society of The United...
Nearly 40 dogs in cages rescued from Texas property, water bowls frozen over