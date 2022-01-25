Firefighters battling grass fire in Archer County

ARCHER COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - Firefighters are working the scene of a grass fire in Archer County near Holliday.

No buildings have been burned by the fire at this time, according to an officer on scene. The Texas A&M Forest Service estimates the size of the fire is about 100 acres and is 75% contained.

Firefighters are now reportedly backburning the area to stop any potential spread. Firefighters from Holliday, Lakeside City, Lake Kickapoo, Archer City and the Bowman Volunteer Fire Department were involved.

