Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

I-44 bridge before Fort Sill narrowed until fall

(WALB)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A bridge rehabilitation project will narrow lanes on I-44 near Fort Sill in Comanche County.

I-44 will be narrowed to one lane in each direction at SH-49 just north of Lawton-Fort Sill through fall 2022.

The I-44 on- and off-ramps at SH-49 and both lanes of SH-49 under I-44 will remain open during construction.

Speed limits are reduced in the work zone and drivers can expect delays or to use alternate routes to save time.

The Oklahoma Transportation Commission awarded the more than $4 million contract for this project.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Your First Alert Weather Team is here watching out for you!
Snow chances return this week
Bruce Hanson has been arrested for murder.
Man arrested in ex-wife’s death in Wichita Falls
Anthony Kienlen was booked into Wichita County Jail on Oct. 13.
Kienlen’s attorney speaks out after bond hearing
Alejandro Trevino, 18, his brother, 17-year-old Christian Trevino, and 18-year-old Juan Eduardo...
3 charged in death of man accused of inappropriately touching child
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document

Latest News

City commissioners in Electra held a meeting on Tuesday.
Electra city commissioners discuss community pool, racial profiling report
The new tax season has officially started.
VITA program kicks off tax season
The event will happen Wednesday in Vernon.
Workforce Solutions to host job fair for Wilbarger, Hardeman counties
Both candidates are making sure they have the proper documents in order.
Two candidates running for Wichita Co. Commissioner, Pct. 2 seat
Anthony Kienlen was booked into Wichita County Jail on Oct. 13.
Kienlen’s attorney speaks out after bond hearing