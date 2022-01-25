Kienlen’s attorney speaks out after bond hearing

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls man charged with fourteen counts of attempted murder had his bond drastically reduced during a Tuesday court hearing, but his attorney has said that this is not a victory for the veteran.

Judge Meredith Kennedy of the 78th District Court lowered Anthony Kienlen’s bond to $100,000 for each count of attempted capital murder of a peace officer on Tuesday, down from the original $500,000 set for each charge. The two additional charges of deadly conduct and criminal mischief remained at a total of $35,000.

While it’s a big change from the original bond, which totaled over $7 million, Kienlen’s attorney Brian Salvant said that the charges themselves missed the crux of the issue.

“PTSD played a large role in this case,” said Salvant, who described himself as “surprised and disappointed” by the sheer number of charges levied against his client. Kienlen was indicted on fourteen charges of attempted capital murder of a peace officer in early January, as well as charges of deadly conduct and criminal mischief.

While Salvant expected some of those charges, he was also expecting more understanding from the Sheriff and DA’s offices based on the circumstances: Kienlen is a father of seven children who suffers from PTSD after his time in the US military.

Salvant said he pushed hard to make a deal with the DA’s office where Kienlen could reside in an in-patient psychiatric hospital, rather than sitting in a jail where his issues weren’t addressed. The DA’s office didn’t agree.

Moreover, the new bond of $1.4 million is still a high price, one that Kienlen is likely unable to meet. With in-person jail visits suspended due to COVID-19, it is unlikely that he will be able to see his family or support networks in the near future.

If he is able to meet bail requirements, Keinlen would have to remain under a 24-hour house arrest at his residence on Turkey Ranch Rd. unless he’s at his place of employment. He will still be subject to a 6 p.m. curfew. He’s also agreed to submit to and pay for random drug and alcohol screenings, as well as taking any medication prescribed by a physician. Keinlen must stay in Wichita or Archer counties unless given written permission to leave.

Kienlen is accused of shooting at 14 members of law enforcement during a tense standoff near his home on Turkey Ranch Rd. on Oct. 13, 2021. The situation allegedly escalated from a suicide attempt when Kienlen barricaded himself in his home and shot at deputies. He faces an additional charge of criminal mischief due to reportedly shooting a $21,000 drone from Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens, and a charge of deadly conduct after a stray bullet allegedly hit a child’s bedroom in a nearby home.

