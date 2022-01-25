Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Man accused of stabbing K-9 arrested after dad’s body found

Ryan Mitchell Smith is accused of stabbing a police dog and attempted carjacking. He is also a...
Ryan Mitchell Smith is accused of stabbing a police dog and attempted carjacking. He is also a person of interest in the death of his father.(Source: Houston Police Dept via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a Houston man accused of stabbing a police dog and wanted for questioning in the death of his father, whose body was found hidden in his home’s garage, has been arrested after evading capture for several hours.

Police say Ryan Mitchell Smith is considered a person of interest in his father’s death.

After disappearing in a wooded area in Houston following a police chase early Tuesday, authorities say Smith was located around 2 p.m. about 50 miles northwest of Houston, walking along a highway in Waller County.

K-9 Nate with the Houston Police Department suffered a large wound to the chest and underwent...
K-9 Nate with the Houston Police Department suffered a large wound to the chest and underwent emergency surgery.(Houston Police Department)

Before the police chase, he had been free on bond after being arrested Saturday for allegedly taking part in an attempted carjacking and stabbing a police dog named Nate during his arrest.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Your First Alert Weather Team is here watching out for you!
Snow chances return this week
Bruce Hanson has been arrested for murder.
Man arrested in ex-wife’s death in Wichita Falls
Anthony Kienlen was booked into Wichita County Jail on Oct. 13.
Kienlen’s attorney speaks out after bond hearing
Alejandro Trevino, 18, his brother, 17-year-old Christian Trevino, and 18-year-old Juan Eduardo...
3 charged in death of man accused of inappropriately touching child
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document

Latest News

A 3-year-old girl is recovering from a life-threatening choking incident, thanks to a police...
LAPD sergeant's quick action saves choking toddler
The AirCar developers hope it will be commercially available within 12 months, but you need a...
Flying 'AirCar' deemed airworthy in Slovakia
Four police officers and a neighbor used their combined strength to lift an SUV and free the...
Rescuers lift SUV off 70-year-old pinned under front wheel
Police say the woman became pinned after getting out of her SUV without putting it in park.
Take a look: Police rescue 70-year-old woman pinned under SUV
Police are trying to identify a man, seen on surveillance video at a Des Moines, Iowa,...
Man sneaks into hospital and bottle feeds baby, police say