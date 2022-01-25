Man arrested in ex-wife’s death in Wichita Falls
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police have arrested a man in connection to the death of his ex-wife.
According to police, they were called to a home on Geronimo Drive on October 14.
There, Bruce Allen Hanson said Vickie Hanson was found dead in their master bedroom.
As a result of an ongoing investigation, Bruce Hanson was arrested Tuesday afternoon for murder.
His bond has been set at $1 million.
Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.