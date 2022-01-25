Email City Guide
Man arrested in ex-wife’s death in Wichita Falls

Bruce Hanson has been arrested for murder.
Bruce Hanson has been arrested for murder.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police have arrested a man in connection to the death of his ex-wife.

According to police, they were called to a home on Geronimo Drive on October 14.

There, Bruce Allen Hanson said Vickie Hanson was found dead in their master bedroom.

As a result of an ongoing investigation, Bruce Hanson was arrested Tuesday afternoon for murder.

His bond has been set at $1 million.

