Mixed precipitation is likely Wednesday

By Garrett James
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:57 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, we will have a high of 53 with sunny skies. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 24 with partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday, we will have the chance for mixed precipitation. Areas to our northwest have the best chance of seeing snow. However, the southeastern half of the area will likely see a rain/snow mixture.

Wednesday, we will have a high of 42. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 29. This could allow for water on some areas on roadways to have ice on them.

Thursday, we will have a high of 51 with partly cloudy skies. Friday, we will have a high of 50 with sunny skies. Headed into this weekend, mild weather returns. We look to have highs in the mid-60s all weekend.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

