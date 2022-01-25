Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

New tax season begins

Here’s some important things you should know.
By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Monday is the first day taxpayers are able to file their taxes, and get the ball rolling on some potential cash flow.

One taxpayer said he likes to get his taxes out of the way, whether he receives a refund or has to pay.

“It wasn’t that hard, it was just getting an appointment, that was the problem,” said Michael Gary, a Wichita Falls resident.

Last year, Gary’s only obstacle when filing taxes was getting an appointment. Genevieve Anderson, director of the VITA program, said there’s something everyone can do to have an easy filing process.

“Come prepared and bring all your tax documents and I recommend making a list or going online and looking at lists, pull out a list of every tax document you have, everything you had last year and everything you need this year,” said Anderson.

For Gary, he’s already booked an appointment for this year.

“Oh yes, I got it all ready. I’m gonna be filing mine this Thursday. I already know I pay every year, they always say I make too much.”

“If you have had earned income credit disallowed in the past, we need to know that,” said Anderson. “If you got a first time homebuyers credit back in 2008, we need to know that. These are not new things but people may not be thinking of them.”

Anderson said some people should have received important documents.

“Everybody is getting a letter stating what they’ve received in advanced child tax credit,” said Anderson. “If you’re a married couple, you’ll each get a letter and it will reflect half of what you’ve received. If you’re a single parent, you’ll get one letter showing everything you received.”

Here’s what you should bring with you this year:

  • A social security card
  • A valid photo I.D.
  • Proof of income
  • Any letters from the IRS
  • Stimulus payout
  • Bank account information

“You should get your refund in two to three weeks, which is a normal year,” said Anderson. “If you have children, I’m expecting it to be delayed up to six months.”

The deadline to file taxes is April 18. Anderson said the earlier you file, the better, regardless if you know you owe or not.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Your First Alert Weather Team is here watching out for you!
Snow chances return this week
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
Calogero Duenes, 24, was shot and killed outside of a Chuck E. Cheese in Humble, Texas, as he...
Man charged with father’s murder outside Chuck E. Cheese
We are tracking potential snow chances Wednesday
A $60k reward offered for information on Oscar Rosales who is the suspect in the murder of...
Nationwide Manhunt: $60k reward offered for suspect in killing of Texas deputy constable

Latest News

Mixed precipitation is likely Wednesday
Texas Blood Institute navigating national blood shortage
Texas Blood Institute navigating national blood shortage
Base Camp Lindsey hopeful to open sometime in 2022
Base Camp Lindsey hopeful to open sometime in 2022
COVID-19 rapid tests will be available for students and staff.
WFISD to restart COVID testing at Carrigan Center on Tuesday