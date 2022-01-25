New tax season begins

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Monday is the first day taxpayers are able to file their taxes, and get the ball rolling on some potential cash flow.

One taxpayer said he likes to get his taxes out of the way, whether he receives a refund or has to pay.

“It wasn’t that hard, it was just getting an appointment, that was the problem,” said Michael Gary, a Wichita Falls resident.

Last year, Gary’s only obstacle when filing taxes was getting an appointment. Genevieve Anderson, director of the VITA program, said there’s something everyone can do to have an easy filing process.

“Come prepared and bring all your tax documents and I recommend making a list or going online and looking at lists, pull out a list of every tax document you have, everything you had last year and everything you need this year,” said Anderson.

For Gary, he’s already booked an appointment for this year.

“Oh yes, I got it all ready. I’m gonna be filing mine this Thursday. I already know I pay every year, they always say I make too much.”

“If you have had earned income credit disallowed in the past, we need to know that,” said Anderson. “If you got a first time homebuyers credit back in 2008, we need to know that. These are not new things but people may not be thinking of them.”

Anderson said some people should have received important documents.

“Everybody is getting a letter stating what they’ve received in advanced child tax credit,” said Anderson. “If you’re a married couple, you’ll each get a letter and it will reflect half of what you’ve received. If you’re a single parent, you’ll get one letter showing everything you received.”

Here’s what you should bring with you this year:

A social security card

A valid photo I.D.

Proof of income

Any letters from the IRS

Stimulus payout

Bank account information

“You should get your refund in two to three weeks, which is a normal year,” said Anderson. “If you have children, I’m expecting it to be delayed up to six months.”

The deadline to file taxes is April 18. Anderson said the earlier you file, the better, regardless if you know you owe or not.

