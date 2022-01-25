Snow Chances for Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A weak weather system brings a period of rain/snow to Texoma on Wednesday. Most accumulation amounts will be light but up to an inch or less will be possible mainly across the western half of the area. Temperatures will rise into the 30s and lower 40s prior to the precipitation. Any rain/snow will be gone by late Wednesday evening, setting the stage for seasonable weather for the rest of this week. We’ll warm back up this weekend.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.