Snow Chances for Wednesday

By Ken Johnson
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A weak weather system brings a period of rain/snow to Texoma on Wednesday. Most accumulation amounts will be light but up to an inch or less will be possible mainly across the western half of the area. Temperatures will rise into the 30s and lower 40s prior to the precipitation. Any rain/snow will be gone by late Wednesday evening, setting the stage for seasonable weather for the rest of this week. We’ll warm back up this weekend.

